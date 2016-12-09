69K Oklahomans overcharged by PikePass glitch

OK (KSWO)- More than 69,000 Oklahomans were overcharged due to a glitch in the PikePass system.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says between November 21st and 28th, a glitch caused the computer system to put an inaccurate time stamp of when drivers got onto the turnpike.

No word on how much users were overcharged but OTA says those affected have been sent an e-mail and will be reimbursed this month. They also say the glitch has been fixed.



Anyone with questions about this error can call 1-800-745-3727.

