Inmate accused in Sayre kidnapping, murder, arson attacked

SAYRE, OK (KSWO)- Inmate Russell Dumlao, 54, was severely physically assaulted by another inmate inside of Beckham County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office has requested OSBI investigate the assault.

OSBI special agents arrested Dumlao in Sayre last month for kidnapping, murder, arson, and felon in possession of a firearm after a love triangle turned deadly in western Oklahoma.

Dumlao is accused of murdering and setting fire to the home of his former lover’s spouse, Jerry Essary. Pam Essary, Dumlao’s former girlfriend, was able to escape out of a window and flee to a nearby convenience store. Authorities found Dumlao unconscious and unharmed in a vehicle near the crime scene the following morning.

Dumlao was transported to an Oklahoma City area hospital. His wounds are considered life-threatening. OSBI has not made an arrest in the physical assault at this time.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.