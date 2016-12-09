77th Army Band Christmas Concert is tonight at 7pm

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The 77th Army Band's annual holiday concert begins at 7:00 p.m. this evening at McMahon Auditorium.

This year's theme is 'A Holiday Movie'. It will feature songs from some of your Christmas favorite films.

Santa and The Grinch will also be there. The free performance will offer something for everyone from big band music to country to rock.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.