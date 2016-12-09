Tips to keep your children safe in the car in heavy winter gear

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As temperatures are dropping in our area, parents are bundling their little ones with coats and jackets to keep them warm.

AAA Oklahoma says to be mindful of which coat they wear when in the car seat. Safety experts say puffy coats can pose a big danger when they are worn underneath a seatbelt.

Experts tell 7News for a child's car seat to have full protection in a crash, the harness -- or seatbelt -- needs to be snug and as close to the child's body as possible. The more layers of clothing between the child and the harness, the harder it is to fit the car seat. The seat belt can end up fitting the layers of clothing which compress on impact, creating a gap the child could to potentially slip through causing injuries in a crash.

One health expert at the Comanche Health Department has some tips for parents on how to keep your child warm--- but more importantly safe.

“Warming up your car prior that could prevent the car from being too chilly for the child. Taking the coat off the child and laying the coat on top of the child or using a blanket to keep the child warm,” said Marquise Bishop.

The Health Department has certified child passenger safety technicians who conduct child car seat checks for free. They also provide a limited number of car seats or booster seats at no cost to families who are eligible.

