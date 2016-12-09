7News Week in Review: The most talked about stories

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As the work week winds down to a close, we're taking a look back at some of the most-talked-about stories on our 7News Facebook page this week.

Number 6: Ice cream for breakfast. According to a professor in Tokyo, eating the frozen treat in the morning can make you more alert and even smarter. In studies, participants could complete mental exercises faster than those who chose to forego the rocky road.

Number 5: The body of famous Texas attorney Brian Loncar was found in the front seat of his car. Police say he would found Sunday, parked right outside his law office. His death came just two days after the funeral for his 16-year-old daughter who committed suicide. Loncar was well-known in Texas as the self-proclaimed 'strong arm'.



Number 4: Lawton police investigate a potential hate crime outside the Islamic Center on 'F' Avenue. Surveillance video captured a truck dropping off the carcass of a dead pig Tuesday night, before driving off. That crime is now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Number 3: 7News Reporter Haley Wilson took you live around Geronimo to see some of the most dazzling Christmas light displays. More than 54,000 of you tuned in to catch the show.



Number 2: A refund for Former PSO customers. The company announced those who received services and discontinued those services between January 15 and November 10 are eligible. All you have to do is request a refund within the next 6 months.



Number 1: An employee resigns with the VA Center after maggots were found in the wound of a patient. Now, that employee is working right here at a center in Lawton. That resignation was followed quickly by three others after the patient died. None of the employees are facing any charges in the case.

