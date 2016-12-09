7News Week in Review: The most talked about stories - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

7News Week in Review: The most talked about stories

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As the work week winds down to a close, we're taking a look back at some of the most-talked-about stories on our 7News Facebook page this week.

You all tuned in and these are the headlines you were most interested in. It's time for 7News' week in review.

Number 6: Ice cream for breakfast. According to a professor in Tokyo, eating the frozen treat in the morning can make you more alert and even smarter. In studies, participants could complete mental exercises faster than those who chose to forego the rocky road.

Number 5: The body of famous Texas attorney Brian Loncar was found in the front seat of his car. Police say he would found Sunday, parked right outside his law office. His death came just two days after the funeral for his 16-year-old daughter who committed suicide. Loncar was well-known in Texas as the self-proclaimed 'strong arm'.

Number 4: Lawton police investigate a potential hate crime outside the Islamic Center on 'F' Avenue.  Surveillance video captured a truck dropping off the carcass of a dead pig Tuesday night, before driving off. That crime is now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Number 3: 7News Reporter Haley Wilson took you live around Geronimo to see some of the most dazzling Christmas light displays. More than 54,000 of you tuned in to catch the show.

Number 2: A refund for Former PSO customers.  The company announced those who received services and discontinued those services between January 15 and November 10 are eligible. All you have to do is request a refund within the next 6 months.

Number 1:  An employee resigns with the VA Center after maggots were found in the wound of a patient.  Now, that employee is working right here at a center in Lawton. That resignation was followed quickly by three others after the patient died. None of the employees are facing any charges in the case.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly