Former Sooner linebacker killed in vehicle accident

CHANDLER, Ok (KSWO) - A former Oklahoma Sooner was killed early Monday morning in a vehicle accident on the Turner Turnpike near Chandler, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, James “Jimbo” Elrod was driving a eastbound on the Turner Turnpike about 4 miles west of Chandler when the car left the roadway. When Elrod attempted to correct the vehicle he hit the back side of a guardrail which caused the car to roll over, ejecting Elrod through the sun roof. The vehicle then vaulted end over end multiple times and ended up in a ravine.

Elrod’s wife was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted in serious condition with multiple head, internal and external injuries.

Elrod played linebacker for the Sooners 1973-1975 and was a part of both the 1974 and 1975 national championship teams. He later went on to play in the NFL for 4 seasons.