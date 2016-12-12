Average price of gasoline falls slightly in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The average price of gasoline is down slightly in Oklahoma.

AAA Oklahoma said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular, self-serve gas is $1.96.

The price is down by just more than a penny from last week and is the lowest in the nation, followed by Missouri at $1.97 per gallon and Arkansas at $1.98.

The average prices in selected cities range from $1.90 in Idabel to $2.03 per gallon in Stillwater. Drivers in Oklahoma City and Tulsa are both paying about $1.94 per gallon.

The nationwide average is up three cents from last week to $2.21 per gallon.

