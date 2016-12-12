Duncan Bypass to close Tuesday night

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan bypass will be closed tomorrow night. The closure will allow Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews to work toward continuing the flyover bridge.

On December 13, sections of the Duncan Bypass will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as the extension project approaches its deadline. Crews will put up falsework over the roadway to help form the bridge.

