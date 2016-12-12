6th annual Toys for Kids makes Christmas possible for enlisted military families

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill kicked off its 6th annual Toys for Kids program today. The program is for military families who need a little help putting presents under the tree.



With the help of soldiers and sponsors from around the community, they were able to stock more than $25,000 worth of toys.



Meagan Miller is shopping for her three children and says because of this program she's able to get nearly everything they were asking for.



"Everytime they've seen something on TV they've told me, 'Mommy I want this, Mommy I want that.' I'm like ‘we gotta tell Santa Clause and hopefully we can get it for you.’ They're going to be really excited come Christmas day. So I'm really thankful and very blessed to have this opportunity and for the other families to have this opportunity to help out with giving their kids what they would like to have,"

explained Miller.



Miller says her husband will be home for Christmas after being deployed for more than three hundred and fifty days.



"He's an amazing father and amazing soldier," said Miller.



She says they got married at 17 and money is always tight around the holiday so having a program like this helps them tremendously.



"It's always been just the necessities so it's going to be really nice to get them stuff that they're going to open up and just be absolutely thrilled to see," Miller expressed.

Toys for Kids goes until the 16th of this month. Soldiers E4 and below are eligible but they must be referred by their command channels.

