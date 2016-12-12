UPDATE: Altus PD continues search for 2 in connection to an assault against an infant

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people accused of abusing a newborn baby.

James Shadowens and Keilani Gomes are wanted by Altus police. An investigator says the couple's three-month-old baby was taken to a hospital with suspicious injuries back in July and remains there in critical condition.

Police believe the couple may have fled to Arizona. Shadowens and Keilani are wanted on a charge of assault and battery by force likely to produce death.

If you know where they are, you're encouraged to call Altus police.

