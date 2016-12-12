Two trailers stolen from Comanche Co, Sheriff searches for suspects

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The Comanche County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them find a pair of trailer thieves.

Surveillance video taken December 8 shows one of the suspects walking up to a truck in Fletcher around 4:00 a.m. Moments later, another suspect pulls up in a truck and they hitch up the trailer and drive away.

Sheriff's deputies believe the suspects are also responsible for stealing a 16-foot trailer in Elgin about an hour and a half later.

While the video is grainy, they hope someone will notice the truck they were driving. It's a light gray or silver short bed with a missing rear hubcap on the driver's side.

If you have any information on the crime or the suspects, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (580) 353-4280.

