OK family battles cancer during holiday season, asks for blood donations

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – A local family has had a rough go of things this year and things seem to keep getting worse. While most families are gearing up for the holiday season, they say they feel lucky just to be able to spend time with each other.

Jaden Lee Cagle, 3, is spending his holidays at OU Children’s hospital after being diagnosed with cancer. On December 5th, his parents, Kendon and Trina Cagle, brought Jaden to the emergency room near their home in Verden after he fell off of a couch while playing and being the rough and tough cowboy that he is. 

“He had been picking up toys and he would just be leaning over and his back was hurting. He was grabbing at it,” said Trina.

After looking at the first x-ray, doctors thought Jaden may have a fracture or infection in his hip. Their family was then sent to The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center to take a closer look more than an hour and a half away from home.

Doctors at The Children’s Hospital discovered Jaden had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a common childhood bone marrow cancer. He will undergo treatment for the next three years.

This Christmas, the family is asking for two simple wishes: blood donations and prayers. Blood donations can be made to “Jaden Cagle” at the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Through medications and discomfort, the little boy somehow keeps a smile on his face. Jaden’s courage is keeping his family strong

