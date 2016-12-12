Texas Troopers make multimillion dollar drug bust near Amarillo

AMARILLO, Tx (KSWO) – The Texas Department of Public Safety made a multimillion dollar drug bust on Monday near Amarillo.

DPS officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner for a traffic violation on I-40 near Conway, Texas. During the stop the trooper found several plastic wrapped packages inside the spare tire of the vehicle. Inside those packages was 18 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 10 pounds of cocaine equaling approximately $2.18 million.

Abreu Rodriguez, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The drugs were allegedly being transported from Ontario, California to Atlanta, Georgia.