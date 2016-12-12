Lawton house fire claims the life of family pet

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The fire has taken the life of a family pet.

The fire started up around two o'clock this afternoon in the 1600 block of Northwest Lawton Avenue.

When our crew arrived, smoke was pouring from the back of the home. The home was occupied and we're told the residents made it out okay but, sadly, the family pet did not.

The pet was pronounced dead after efforts to resuscitate it were unsuccessful. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

