Thank you for supporting Share your Christmas

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- For those of you out there that donated to Share Your Christmas on Saturday, we want to extend a big thank you for the entire 7News family.

What a wonderful day it was! A chilly one but a great day nonetheless. Thanks to donations, we raised over $16,000 and nearly filled the semi with food, toys, and clothing.

Those donations will stay right here in the community. It was a true testimony of the generosity within the Lawton community.

Thank you to those who came out and donated.

