Rollover crash on Cache Rd sends one to the hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton driver lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid an accident today.



Police say the driver of the pickup was eastbound on Cache road around 1:30 this afternoon when he came up on a slow-moving car, and could not slow down enough to avoid a crash-- so he swerved out of the way.



The driver hit the curb and lost control, rolling over. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

