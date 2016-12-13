Keep it Merry and Bright with AAA’s Free Tipsy Tow

OK (KSWO) – AAA Oklahoma is offering free rides home for the holidays this year. AAA will pick you and your vehicle up if you feel unsafe behind the wheel after partying your holiday get-togethers.

“Tipsy Tow” is available from 6:00 p.m. this Friday, December 16 until 4:00 a.m. Monday, January 2. The service is free and open to AAA members and non-members alike. Call 1-800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and ask for Tipsy Tow.

AAA will take you home, along with up to one additional passenger and your vehicle, at no charge within a 15-mile radius of the point of pickup, day or night.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.