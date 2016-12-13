AT&T contributes $10,000 to Altus Community Foundation to prepare local students for successful futures

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- AT&T has made a $10,000 contribution to help support the Altus Community Foundation’s Tomorrow’s Altus Project (TAP) to increase leadership opportunities and civic engagement among youth and young professionals.

“A critical component of achieving growth in our community is identifying and developing young leaders, especially those who may build their families and careers right here in Altus,” said Brian Bush, president, Altus Community Foundation. “We would like to thank AT&T for its support and investment in this program that will ensure a bright and prosperous future for Altus and the surrounding community.”

These programs will help find career and leadership opportunities for Altus students and young professionals.

"This gift from the AT&T Foundation is truly a blessing in that this project would not be possible without the support of AT&T. To give to a program like this, allows us to reach out to these new and emerging leaders and help them attract them to Altus, but also help them to have the tools they need to grow their businesses, to create jobs, to do all those things that are gonna help us grow our community," said Bush.

“To ensure Oklahoma continued growth, it is critical that we focus our attention on the next generation of business and community leaders, especially those from our backyard,” said State Senator Mike Schulz. “I’m proud of the Altus Community Foundation for pioneering this effort to move our community forward, and thankful AT&T has shown their support for continuing this program’s success.

AT&T Aspire, the company’s signature philanthropic initiative that drives innovation in education-- through technology, social innovation and relationships— strives to ensure all students have the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond.

“At AT&T, education is a priority. We have made it our goal to invest in our students and connect them with resources that can help lead them to better, brighter futures,” said Steve Hahn, president, AT&T Oklahoma. “AT&T is proud to support the Tomorrow’s Altus Project, a program that furthers that goal by empowering today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders. We believe we don't just have customers in Altus. We work here, live here, raise families here. We are part of the community. Supporting community initiatives is a fundamental part of AT&T's DNA for hundreds of years."

Since it's launch in 2008, AT&T Aspire has impacted more than 1 million students.

