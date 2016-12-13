Heritage Pharmacy broken into, suspects at large

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A series of break-ins at Heritage Pharmacy has led to stolen pharmaceuticals and two suspects at large.

Yesterday, Heritage Pharmacy was broken into. The suspects broke the glass out of the front door. It's not clear what all was taken but police found a bottle of promethazine hydrochloride in the street.

It is the second break-in at the pharmacy since November 30th. However, during the initial break-in, nothing was taken. The suspects shattered the front door of the establishment with an unknown object. One suspect crawled around the medication shelves and sales counter inside on his stomach. In the surveillance video, he appears to be searching for a particular item. When he couldn’t find whatever it was, he left the building. Management at Heritage Pharmacy was about to verify that no narcotics or cash was missing from the incident.

If you have any information about these crimes, contact the Lawton Police Department.



Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.