Duncan head-on collision sends 2 motorists to the hospital

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan police are investigating whether drugs played a role in an early morning crash.



The accident happened just before seven this morning near Highway 81 and Bois D'arc.



Witnesses told police that the blue vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with the maroon Hyundai. The driver in Hyundai was trapped inside the wreckage until firefighters could free her. She was flown to a hospital in Wichita Falls in stable condition.



The driver suspected of causing the crash was taken to Duncan Regional with minor injuries. Police are trying to figure out what made him veer into on-coming traffic.



