Commissioner of Mental Health speaks at Stephens Co Task Force meeting

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A special guest joined the Stephens County Mental Health Task Force today.



Commissioner of Mental Health Tracy White visited the task force today to discuss the changes going on around the state within the department of mental health.

She also touched on possible funding options that may occur in 2017.

We spoke with the chairman of the task force who says the commissioner also shed some light on a decision that was made by voters back in November.



"In November when voters went to the polls, they voted to change the substance abuse chargers from felonies to misdemeanors and the other part of that was to divert DOC money to Department of Mental Health. So, that's one of the items we're hoping to discuss with Terri White today," said Tracie Gillispie, the Chairman of the Stephens County Mental Health Task Force.



The task force meets monthly and features different speakers each time.

