Two early morning car accidents in Lawton cause chain reactions

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Multiple car crashes today in Lawton around the same time and location of each other.



The first crash involved five vehicles at 52nd Street and Lee Boulevard. Police say the vehicles were all east on Lee when one rear-ended another setting off a chain reaction.



Just moments later, a three-vehicle crash was reported on 45th Street and Lee.



No serious injuries were reported, but one driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

