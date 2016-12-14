Lawton couple arrested for possession of meth w/ intent to distribute

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A couple was arrested in Lawton yesterday after LPD executed a search warrant at the residence.

Dion Morton and Amanda Morrison were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana after officers found approximately 45 grams of meth, scales, baggies, pipes, and a small amount of marijuana in their bedroom.

They were booked into the city jail.

