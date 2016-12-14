OK needs additional prisons to handle inmate influx

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma prison's may run out of places for prisoners, if no state legislative action is taken.

According to the Oklahoma Justice Reford Task Force, the state's prison population is expected to rise some 25 percent in the next decade. They say, three more prisons will need to be built to handle those numbers.

The task force will create a report of what needs to be changed. Governor Mary Fallin says that report will be completed before the start of the 2017 legislative session.

