Two-day operation results in the arrest of 24 people across 4 counties

OK (KSWO)- A two-day arrest roundup in Jackson, Harmon, Greer, and Kiowa has resulted in the incarceration of 24 individuals and the seizure of approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine. Agents and officers from multiple agencies conducted extended investigations into persons involved in the sale and distribution of controlled and dangerous substances.

Arrested on Jackson County warrants were:

Cathy Ornelas—Distribution of CDS After former felony conviction

Antonio Alonzo—Distribution of CDS After former felony conviction

Toshua Crowe—Distribution of CDS within 2000’ of a school

Christian Smith—Distribution of CDS within 2000’ of a school

Stephanie Garcia—Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute

Richard Nichols—Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute

Kaylynn Cantrell—Distribution of CDS

Adam Castillo—Distribution of CDS

Donna Evans—Distribution of CDS

Gary Stevenson—Distribution of CDS

Gavino Reyes—Distribution of CDS

John Purdy—Distribution of CDS

Arrested from Greer County were:

Daniel Henry—Distribution of CDS

Amanda Miedel—Distribution of CDS

Arrested yesterday morning in Kiowa County were:

Lamont Stafford-- Distribution of CDS

Brandy Jones—Distribution of an Imitation CDS a misdemeanor

Robby Christon—Distribution of CDS within 2000 ft. of a School

Larry McPherson—Trafficking in CDS

Exavia Timmons—Trafficking in CDS

Marissa Garrison—Distribution of CDS

Kathleen Smith—Distribution of CDS

Mark Dean—Possession of CDS

Samantha Murray—Possession of CDS

This drug round up was a cooperative effort between the District Three Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the Altus Police Department, the Snyder Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Greer County Sheriff’s Department, the Hollis Police Department, and the Harmon County Sheriff’s Department.

This operation is a great example of multiple agencies pooling their manpower, resources, and expertise together to gain great results. The war on drugs is a joint effort of every Law Enforcement Agency within the Third Judicial District of Oklahoma.

Additional arrests anticipated as this operation continues within the four-county area.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.