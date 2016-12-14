Two-day operation results in the arrest of 24 people across 4 co - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Two-day operation results in the arrest of 24 people across 4 counties

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- A two-day arrest roundup in Jackson, Harmon, Greer, and Kiowa has resulted in the incarceration of 24 individuals and the seizure of approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine. Agents and officers from multiple agencies conducted extended investigations into persons involved in the sale and distribution of controlled and dangerous substances.

Arrested on Jackson County warrants were:

  • Cathy Ornelas—Distribution of CDS After former felony conviction
  • Antonio Alonzo—Distribution of CDS After former felony conviction
  • Toshua Crowe—Distribution of CDS within 2000’ of a school
  • Christian Smith—Distribution of CDS within 2000’ of a school
  • Stephanie Garcia—Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute
  • Richard Nichols—Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute
  • Kaylynn Cantrell—Distribution of CDS
  • Adam Castillo—Distribution of CDS
  • Donna Evans—Distribution of CDS
  • Gary Stevenson—Distribution of CDS
  • Gavino Reyes—Distribution of CDS
  • John Purdy—Distribution of CDS

Arrested from Greer County were:

  • Daniel Henry—Distribution of CDS
  • Amanda Miedel—Distribution of CDS

Arrested yesterday morning in Kiowa County were:

  • Lamont Stafford-- Distribution of CDS
  • Brandy Jones—Distribution of an Imitation CDS a misdemeanor
  • Robby Christon—Distribution of CDS within 2000 ft. of a School
  • Larry McPherson—Trafficking in CDS
  • Exavia Timmons—Trafficking in CDS
  • Marissa Garrison—Distribution of CDS
  • Kathleen Smith—Distribution of CDS
  • Mark Dean—Possession of CDS
  • Samantha Murray—Possession of CDS

This drug round up was a cooperative effort between the District Three Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the Altus Police Department, the Snyder Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Greer County Sheriff’s Department, the Hollis Police Department, and the Harmon County Sheriff’s Department.

This operation is a great example of multiple agencies pooling their manpower, resources, and expertise together to gain great results. The war on drugs is a joint effort of every Law Enforcement Agency within the Third Judicial District of Oklahoma.

Additional arrests anticipated as this operation continues within the four-county area.

