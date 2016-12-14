CMS teaches anti-bullying lesson with a trial against Santa's reindeer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton's Teen Court held a mock trial over bullying today and the defendant was one of Santa's beloved reindeer. Vixen went on trial at Central Middle School for bullying after he was accused of pushing Rudolph down.

Teen Court Director Marcia Frazier says while it was a fun spin on a serious issue, she hopes the kids got the message that it's never okay to bully or put their hands on anyone.

“Bullying and assault get a lot of these kids arrested. Seventy percent of the kids who have come through teen court this year have come through for fighting,” said Frazier.

Teen court is an alternative to court proceedings for juveniles facing first-time misdemeanor charges. Their sentences are decided by teen volunteers.

