AAA expects boost in Oklahomans' holiday travel this year

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The AAA is predicting that more than 900,000 Oklahomans will travel over the year-end holiday period, a slight increase from the year before.

Nationwide, a record 103 million Americans are expected to travel during the period that runs from Dec. 23 until Jan. 2. AAA Oklahoma spokesman Chuck Mai says low gas prices and an increase in consumer spending this year are likely linked to the increase in holiday travelers.

In Oklahoma, gas prices are about 20 cents more expensive per gallon than they were last year but 911,300 residents are still expected to travel. The AAA says that's an increase of about 1 percent from 2015.

The AAA says nationally, the most popular destinations this holiday season are: Las Vegas; Orlando, Florida; New York; San Diego; and Anaheim, California,

