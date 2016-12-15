Driver killed in 6-car accident on Rogers Ln identified

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The driver killed in a six-car accident on Rogers Lane yesterday has been identified as Steven Ronio.

Two other people were also hospitalized following the crash. One of which was transported to Oklahoma City for further treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

The accident near Northwest 26th Street the shutdown of a mile-long portion of Rogers Lane just after 5:00 p.m. yesterday. Both directions of Rogers Lane from Sheridan Road to 38th Street were closed until midnight Wednesday.



Authorities are still investigating the crash, though they have confirmed one of the drivers was westbound on Rogers Lane and somehow got into oncoming traffic.

