Mumps outbreaks affecting several OK counties

OK (KSWO)- An outbreak of mumps is affecting several counties in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 342 cases of mumps across Canadian, McClain, Osage, Tulsa, Woods, Garfield, and Kay counties. Garfield County has the largest number of cases in the outbreak at 292.

According to health officials, two people have been hospitalized. However, out of the 342 cases that have been diagnosed, 225 received the MMR vaccine.

Mumps is spread by coughing, sneezing and direct contact with saliva.

