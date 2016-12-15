Local toy drive helps ensure a merry Christmas for children in n - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Local toy drive helps ensure a merry Christmas for children in need

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer


LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One local police department was the recipient of a toy drive and all those donations will go right back to needy families in our community.

The Dollar General on West Gore Boulevard has been holding a toy drive for the last month. Today, those donations were given to the Lawton Police Department. One sergeant we spoke with says these toys will make a huge difference for some children this holiday season.

“You know, this is a time of giving and a time for children and magic and I think what Dollar General has done today.. Well, over the last month or so… just shows the heart of giving and kindness. And I know there's going to be a lot of children smiling and having a happy Christmas day because of them and the citizens that have donated,” said Sgt. Stephanie Crawford with the Lawton Police Department.

The toys will now be given to the senior pastor for the Impact Center Church, who will distribute them to kids in need.

