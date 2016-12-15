Gov Fallin’s Feeding OK Drive Exceeds Goal

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Governor Mary Fallin announced her seventh annual Feeding Oklahoma Drive raised $303,991 in donations and 1,327,766 pounds of food, which will provide 2,626,428 meals for Oklahomans struggling with hunger; that well exceeds its goal of 2 million meals.

“I want to thank the many generous Oklahomans who stepped up and donated to this year’s Feeding Oklahoma Drive,” Fallin said. “Because of your incredible generosity, we will provide meals to our hungry neighbors across the state. Just because the drive has ended, though, and we have met our goal, please do not forget the continued importance of giving this holiday season.”

Over the last seven years, 7,148 pounds of food and $2,415,784 have been raised through the Feeding Oklahoma Drive, which has provided the equivalent of 18,035,888 meals for hungry Oklahomans.

“Hunger exists all year long, but winter is especially difficult as the cost of heat often cuts into the food budget,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “Families struggling with hunger shouldn’t have to decide between heating and eating. Thank you for joining us in fighting hunger this holiday season.”

To make a donation to the Regional Food Bank, call (405) 600-3136 or visit regionalfoodbank.org. For more information about the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, or to make a donation, visit okfoodbank.org or call (918) 585-2800.

“It is a significant problem, but one that we can alleviate by working together. No Oklahoman should go to bed hungry,” said Eileen Bradshaw, executive director for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.