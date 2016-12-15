President Obama Signs Senator Lankford Transparency Bill into La - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

President Obama Signs Senator Lankford Transparency Bill into Law

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WASHINGTON, DC – On Wednesday, President Obama signed into law the District of Columbia Judicial Financial Transparency Act. This law increases judicial transparency for Washington, DC court judges by requiring they meet the same financial disclosure thresholds as federal judges.

OK Senator James Lankford introduced the Senate version of this bill in May of 2016.

“I am pleased that this judicial transparency bill has been signed into law. It promotes greater transparency for DC judges and it meets the DC courts’ needs for modernization,” said Lankford. “I appreciate Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton for working to get our bill through the House so that we can ensure that the federally-funded local courts of DC are using taxpayer dollars efficiently while serving the residents of the District of the Columbia.”

The District of Columbia Judicial Financial Transparency Act:

  • makes financial reports available to the public
  • accepts payments by credit card
  • allows magistrate judges to serve in the Probate Divisions
  • increases the amount-in-controversy allowed for Small Claims cases
  • delegates authority for senior judges to approve court-appointed attorney vouchers

Lankford believes that because DC court judges are paid by the federal government, they should be held to the same standards of disclosure as all federal judges.

