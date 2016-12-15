OSBI makes arrest in 34-year-old homicide cold case

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation has made an arrest in a 34-year-old homicide cold case.

Raul Sierra, 65, was arrested in New Orleans for the first-degree murder of Wilfredo Roberto Matos Osorio.

In November of 1982, 23-year-old Osorio’s body was found near a bridge in Pottawatomie County. According to the medical examiner’s office, the Cuban immigrant died inside of a home in Oklahoma City from multiple gunshot wounds before his body was dumped.

The biological evidence collected in 1982 was tested in the OSBI Forensic Science Center’s DNA Unit.

Sierra will eventually come to Oklahoma to answer to the murder charge. He is one of two people implicated in the murder. The second suspect is dead.

