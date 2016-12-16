Update: Driver loses control and crashes in front of police offi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Update: Driver loses control and crashes in front of police officer

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two people were seriously injured after losing control and rolling their vehicle early Thursday morning.

Just before 3:00 a.m., officers tried to pull a black Hyundai with no headlights visible over near Northwest Cache Road and 40th Street. The suspect instead accelerated and continued westbound on Quanah Parker Trailway. The vehicle ran a traffic light at 52nd Street and Quanah Parker before ultimately reaching a top speed of 100mph.

The driver then lost control and the vehicle began to sway. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and into the ditch at Northwest Horton. It flipped approximately two times, ejecting the passenger 16 feet in front of the vehicle.

The driver, Joshua Smith, was stuck inside of the overturned vehicle. Officers pulled Smith from the vehicle after an odor of fuel was detected.

Smith and the passenger are being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.  Smith sustained a kidney laceration and both spinal and rib fractures. The passenger suffered a spinal fracture and broken ribs.

The extent of injury from the crash warranted a blood alcohol test.

Smith told police he attempted to elude police because he was unlicensed. He has been placed under arrest for eluding a police officer, equipment and license required. More charges are possible pending the result of the blood alcohol test.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:56 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:56 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly