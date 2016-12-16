Update: Driver loses control and crashes in front of police officer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two people were seriously injured after losing control and rolling their vehicle early Thursday morning.

Just before 3:00 a.m., officers tried to pull a black Hyundai with no headlights visible over near Northwest Cache Road and 40th Street. The suspect instead accelerated and continued westbound on Quanah Parker Trailway. The vehicle ran a traffic light at 52nd Street and Quanah Parker before ultimately reaching a top speed of 100mph.

The driver then lost control and the vehicle began to sway. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and into the ditch at Northwest Horton. It flipped approximately two times, ejecting the passenger 16 feet in front of the vehicle.

The driver, Joshua Smith, was stuck inside of the overturned vehicle. Officers pulled Smith from the vehicle after an odor of fuel was detected.

Smith and the passenger are being treated at a local hospital for their injuries. Smith sustained a kidney laceration and both spinal and rib fractures. The passenger suffered a spinal fracture and broken ribs.

The extent of injury from the crash warranted a blood alcohol test.

Smith told police he attempted to elude police because he was unlicensed. He has been placed under arrest for eluding a police officer, equipment and license required. More charges are possible pending the result of the blood alcohol test.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.