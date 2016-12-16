3 killed in separate wrecks on icy Oklahoma interstates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities say three people died in separate wrecks and more than 100 traffic crashes were reported after freezing drizzle slickened roads in the Oklahoma City area Thursday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the fatal crashes on three interstates in the metro area. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says its crews responded to multiple wrecks, including an eight-vehicle pileup that shut down traffic.

Temperatures have warmed overnight, melting any remaining ice on the roadways. But more wintry weather is in the forecast, with subzero wind chills and 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet expected this weekend.

In the Oklahoma Panhandle, a wild swing in temperatures is expected with Friday highs predicted in the mid-70s followed by wind chill values of 20 below zero on Saturday afternoon.

