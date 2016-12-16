PSO Launches New Power Outage Information Map

TULSA, OK (KSWO) – Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers now have access to a new, interactive map that provides more detailed information about power outages.

“Although we work hard to avoid power outages, we understand that our customers want to know what is happening and be able to plan next steps when a power outage does happen. Our new, interactive map provides a quick and easy way for customers to get outage information while we’re working to restore power,” said Steve Baker, PSO vice president, Distribution Operations.

PSO’s new outage mapping tool makes it easier for customers to search for or report a power outage available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Every 15 minutes, the new PSO maps refresh to provide the most up-to-date outage information including:

The date and time the outage was first reported

The estimated time when service will be restored

The number of customers without service due to a specific incident

The cause of the outage (when available)

Outages also are searchable by street, city, zip code or county. For more information, visit the new outage map at www.PSOklahoma.com/outages/.

