LATS offers free rides to secondary students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- LATS is offering FREE rides for LPS secondary (6th-12th) students and their parents all day Saturday, December 17th.

Parents must be with the students in order to ride for free. Students do not need a parent to ride, but MUST have their current LPS student ID.

Don’t forget, ALL LPS secondary students will be able to ride LATS free starting January 3rd with a currently LPS ID.

