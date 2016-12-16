OHP and ODOT announce new road condition/weather map

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the OHP Communications Division have collaborated to create a new online road condition map to provide Oklahomans up-to-date information when making travel decisions.

“We are happy to have this new and improved resource online,” said OHP Capt. Paul Timmons. “With winter weather arriving, we encourage everyone to take advantage of this user-friendly map and prepare for travel accordingly.”

The map allows the user to view current delays, road closings, and weather conditions. The map may be viewed at www.okroads.org.

