Wildlife fundraiser in honor of Trump set for D.C., Toby Keith to headline

WASHINGTON, DC (KSWO)- A fundraiser, which is set to be one of the first major fundraiser of the Donald Trump presidency, is scheduled to take place the day after his inauguration. The fundraiser, in honor of the President-elect, will be designed to celebrate outdoorsman across America.

According to TMZ, "Opening Day" is being thrown to thank the hunting, shooting and fishing communities who came out in force and made a difference in the election.

Oklahoma native Toby Keith and country music legends Alabama will be headlining the event.

It is unknown at this time whether Trump will be in attendance. However, his administration is planning the hoorah and his two sons are expected to be on hand at the event.

If you are interested in joining the shindig, packages range from $25,000 to $1 million. The net proceeds from the event are set to go to wildlife conservation efforts.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.