Lawton Fire responds to 2 simultaneous structure fires in central Lawton

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) – The Lawton Fire Department were exceptionally busy this afternoon as a pair of structure fires were reported within minutes of each other.

Around 2 p.m. the first fire was dispatched at 1722 NW Elm. When the first crews arrived on scene they reported they could see visible flames coming from the garage.

About 20 minutes later, while crews were attacking that fire, dispatch alerted the deputy chief on scene that there was a second fire.

Three more trucks were dispatched to the second fire at 1002 NW Dearborn. As crews arrived on scene at that one they reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

Both fires were reported under control within minutes of crews arriving on scene.

Officials said the fire on Dearborn was started in the backyard by power lines which caught a tree on fire and then spread to the back of the home causing some damage. The man who lived at the residence was able to escape with his dog without injury.

No one was home when the fire started on Elm.

We are waiting for more information on how the Elm fire started and damage estimates from the fire marshal’s office.

Stay with 7News for further updates.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.