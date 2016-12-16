Bike giveaway ensures a merry Christmas for 40 kids - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bike giveaway ensures a merry Christmas for 40 kids

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Forty children at a local elementary school got special Christmas presents today thanks to a large donation of bikes from Wilma Smith and Classic Lawton Chevrolet.

The Cleveland Elementary teachers chose the kids without bikes to receive the surprise.

Rachelle, a 5th-grade student at Cleveland, is moved by such a generous gift.

“It feels great. I can actually put it inside my house this time because my last bike got stolen… I feel like it's from someone who cares about the children and loves them and just tries to make them happy,” Rachelle explained.

“It’s nice that the students get to have a good Christmas and it warms the heart,” said Vivan Marshall, a school counselor.

Wilma Smith and Classic Chevrolet work together to make this annual holiday giveaway possible.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

