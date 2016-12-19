Oklahoma pedestrian killed in weather-related collision

VERDIGRIS, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a weather-related collision in Rogers County has killed a 55-year-old Jenks man.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Curtis Lee Cockrell was struck and killed late Saturday while standing on a snow-covered stretch of the Will Rogers Turnpike near Verdigris.

Troopers say the crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. as an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority truck equipped with a plow and with its emergency lights activated was applying salt along the turnpike's westbound lanes two miles south of Verdigris.

The patrol says Cockrell's pickup truck struck the rear of the dump truck, and Cockrell got out of his disabled vehicle. Troopers say Cockrell was then struck by a second pickup truck.

Officials say unsafe speed for snowy conditions is the preliminary cause of the collision, but that it remains under investigation.

