Caitlin Williams is from Sabinal, Texas and joined the 7News Team in December 2016 as an anchor.

Before moving to Southwest Oklahoma, Caitlin worked for KWES-TV in Midland, Texas where she worked as a reporter and was later promoted as the 4 & 5 p.m. anchor.

She graduated from Angelo State University in May 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in communication, while minoring in English and Theater. She began her career in television as a freshman in college, interning for KSAN-TV in San Angelo.

Born and raised in the Lone Star State, Caitlin enjoys the outdoor life. She loves hunting, fishing, hiking, and spending time with her friends and family.

If you’d like to learn more about Caitlin or provide story ideas, you can reach out to her via email: cwilliams@kswo.com. You can also visit her Facebook page: Caitlin Williams, 7NEWS