OSBI investigating two deaths at home in Elgin

ELGIN, Ok (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Elgin Police Department are currently investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Elgin.

The deaths happened on Saturday at a home at 1204 Cypress Line, just a few blocks east of Elgin Public Schools.

OSBI said 41-year-old Raul Nathan Fimbres and 36-year-old Jennifer Foy were found inside the home, where Fimbres lived. The two used to be romantically involved but split months ago. A gun was recovered from the scene but agents are investigating the deaths while awaiting autopsy results.

They are not searching for any suspects at this time.



