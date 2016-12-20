1 man dead after early morning fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say one person was found dead after a fire at a mobile home in Midwest City.

A fire department spokesman says two men were inside the mobile home when the fire broke out early Tuesday. Fire Maj. David Richardson says one man was dead at the scene and the other suffered burns to his hands.

It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

