Apache Casino Hotel bringing multiple concerts to Lawton

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton is opening a brand new event center where they plan to bring top notch entertainment to Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma.

The new 1,200 seat theater will make its concert debut in 2017 when the Apache Casino brings Grammy-award winning country music legends The Oak Ridge Boys to Lawton to perform. The event center have two other concerts already scheduled for the first half of 2017 including 38 Special and country music duo Montgomery Gentry.

Prices for tickets to these concerts range from $39-$49 but you must be 21 years of age to enter. Tickets for all concerts and events may be purchased online at http://www.apachecasinohotel.com, or by calling the box office at 580-248-5905. Tickets are also available on site at the Cashier in the casino.