Oklahoma regulators develop new earthquake guidelines

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has developed new guidelines for dealing with earthquakes linked to oil and natural gas production under development in parts of the state.

The South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and the Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher counties fields are expected to account for most new oil and gas activity in Oklahoma. The area stretches from west-central Oklahoma to the southern part of the state.

Scientists have linked earthquakes in the state to hydraulic fracturing and the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and gas production. But the commission said Tuesday that the new oil fields are not capable of generating huge amounts of wastewater.

Chad Warmington, president of the Oklahoma Oil & Gas Association, says the state's energy industry plans to immediately implement the guidelines.

