Oklahoma, Arkansas panel sets river phosphorous standard

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - A two-state panel has recommended a standard for the amount of phosphorous that can be allowed in Oklahoma's scenic rivers.

The Muskogee Phoenix (http://bit.ly/2hR8Y3s ) reports panel members from Arkansas and Oklahoma met in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Monday to discuss the recommendation. It's based on data collected and analyzed over two years at 36 sites along scenic streams and tributaries on both sides of the state line.

The recommendations says a six-month total phosphorous level is not to exceed 0.035 milligrams per liter based on water samples taken when surface runoff isn't a major factor of river flow rates or algae growth production. The recommendation will be presented to governors of the two states.

The current standard was adopted as a way to address water-quality degradation within the Illinois River watershed and in other state-designated scenic streams.

Information from: Muskogee Phoenix, http://www.muskogeephoenix.com

