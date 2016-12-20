Oklahoma court affirms Tulsa man's life sentence in wife's death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the life prison sentence of a 48-year-old man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his 50-year-old wife.

The court handed down the decision Tuesday in the case of Joseph Aaron Mitchell, who was convicted by a Tulsa County jury in the April 19, 2012, of Kennie Sue Mitchell. The state Medical Examiner's Office ruled that the victim sustained multiple blunt force injuries which caused her to bleed to death.

Among other things, the court rejected claims by Joseph Mitchell that the prosecution's evidence was insufficient to convict him of murder. The court said prosecutors "presented a plethora of evidence showing a deliberate intent to kill."

His attorney, Katrina Conrad-Legler, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

