New details released in the discovery of two bodies in Elgin

ELGIN, Ok (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office has released their preliminary report on the two bodies discovered in Elgin on Saturday.

The report states that 36-year-old Jennifer Foy was a homicide and 41-year-old Raul Fimbres’ death has been ruled a suicide. Authorities say the two were romantically involved until they split a few months ago.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is continuing their investigation into the case.