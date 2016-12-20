New details released in the discovery of two bodies in Elgin - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New details released in the discovery of two bodies in Elgin

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography

ELGIN, Ok (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office has released their preliminary report on the two bodies discovered in Elgin on Saturday.

The report states that 36-year-old Jennifer Foy was a homicide and 41-year-old Raul Fimbres’ death has been ruled a suicide. Authorities say the two were romantically involved until they split a few months ago.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is continuing their investigation into the case.

Powered by Frankly